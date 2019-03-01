After 24 hours of inauguration, Delhi road caves in

Barely 24 hours after inauguration of an in Delhi's Mahipalpur area, a portion of one of its service roads to be used for U-turn, caved in on Friday.

A truck passing through the service road got stuck and had to be pulled out.

had inaugurated the below 8along with two flyovers in Mahipalpur and Aerocity on Thursday.

An of the (CPWD), which has built the facility, said that the portion was temporarily filled because the work to lay pipeline underneath the road was to be carried out.

He said that one lane was closed for the traffic to carry out the work but a heavy loaded truck came from the wrong direction and got stuck in the portion which was temporarily filled.

