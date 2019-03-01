BJP demands implementation of general category quota in C'garh

Opposition created uproar in the Assembly Friday demanding implementation of the 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for economically weaker sections in the general category.

members also trooped into the Well of the House, demanding a discussion on the issue.

The government later assured that the 10 per cent quota will be implemented in

BJP's and some other party MLAs raised the issue, demanding that the government clarify its stand on the issue.

" has announced 10 per cent reservation in jobs and in educational institutions for general category poor. In other states, the quota has been implemented," Chandrakar said.

"It is a big decision in the interest of people but the has been ignoring it. The law should be implemented in the state," he demanded.

MLAs sought a discussion on the issue.

However, the pressed ahead with the day's business.

The BJP legislators said that in view of the importance of the issue, the government should at least make a statement in the House.

A dozen BJP legislators trooped into the Well, shouting slogans and demanding a discussion. As per the rules, they were suspended automatically.

adjourned the house for 10 minutes.

When the proceedings resumed, the revoked the suspension of BJP legislators.

then said that the had supported the quota bill in both houses of Parliament. "It is our commitment that here too we will implement it," the said.

