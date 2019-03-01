Naveen happy to hear about pilot's return

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday said he was "very happy" on hearing the news that IAF pilot Abhinandan will be released by Pakistan soon.
"Very happy to know that our brave Wing Commander #AbhinandanVartaman is going to be back home and be reunited with his family tomorrow. I congratulate every Indian on this wonderful news. #WelcomeBackAbhinandan," Patnaik tweeted.
IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was handed over to India by the Pakistan authorities at 9.10 pm on Friday.
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured on February 27 by Pakistan following a dogfight between the two air forces in which his MIG-21 was shot down.
Meanwhile, Padma Shri awardee Sundarsan Pattnaik had created a beautiful work of sand art at the Puri Beach to welcome Abhinandan back home, officials said.
