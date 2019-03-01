Abhinandan's parents get standing ovation on board flight to Delhi

It may have been after midnight when the Chennai- flight came to a stop at the tarmac but there was no scramble to get bags from the overhead bin or rush towards the exit because all eyes were focused on one couple -- the parents of IAF

(retd) S Varthaman and Dr were given a standing ovation as passengers made way for them in the early hours of Friday, ensuring that they couple gets off first.

Abhinandan, who was captured by on Wednesday, is expected to be released on Friday.

In photos and videos shared by passengers on social media platforms, the couple, who came to on their way to to bring their son home, can can be seen acknowledging the clapping, cheers and thank yous with nods of their heads.

The plane landed at the airport about an hour after midnight.

The couple left for soon after landing in Delhi. They are all set to receive their son most likely at the Wagah border.

Wing Abhinandan was captured by Army after his fighter jet crashed in an air duel with a Pakistani He shot down the plane before his own went down, forcing him to eject. He fell into Pakistani territory.

On Thursday Khan announced that he would be released, signalling a de-escalation of tensions between and

Abhinandan's family has served the for generations, since the second World War.

S Varthaman, a recipient of several honours, including a Param Vishisht Seva Medal, said in a message, "Abhi is alive, not injured, sound in mind, just look at the way he talked so bravely... a true soldier... we are so proud of him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)