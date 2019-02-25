Abhishek Kapoor's next comedy-drama 'Sharaabi'

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor has announced his next directorial, "Sharaabi", a comic drama about a dysfunctional alcoholic.

The film will be in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Pragya Kapoor's Guy in the Sky Pictures.

"Bhushanji and I have been talking of a collaboration for quite some time now. We wanted it to be special. 'Sharaabi' will be the right concoction of comedy, drama and music to build this association," Abhishek said in a statement.

Bhushan said he is looking forward to back Kapoor's vision and present the audience "with a wholesome entertainer."

Producer Pragya said the team is currently in talks for the casting and a formal announcement will be made soon.

