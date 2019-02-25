Silver up by Rs 49 in futures trade on global cues

Silver prices were higher by Rs 49 to Rs 40,317 per kg in futures trade Monday as traders raised their bets amid a firm trend overseas.

In futures trading, silver for delivery in March was trading higher by Rs 49, or 0.12 per cent, at Rs 40,317 per kg, in a business turnover of 438 lots at the

Silver for delivery in February, too, gained Rs 42, or 0.10 per cent, at Rs 40,322 per kg in 595 lots.

In the international market, silver futures rose 0.25 per cent to USD 16.04 an ounce in Monday.

Analysts attributed the rise in silver prices at futures trade raising of bets by participants, largely in sync with a firm trend in global markets.

