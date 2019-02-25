Zinc futures weaken by 0.10% on profit-booking

prices fell 0.10 per cent to Rs 194.30 per kg in futures market Monday as speculators trimmed holdings, to book profits amid weak cues from the spot market due to sluggish demand from consuming industries.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in current month eased by 20 paise, or 0.10 per cent to Rs 194.30 per kg in business turnover of 506 lots.

Marketmen said off-loading of positions by participants to book profits coupled with muted demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on prices at futures trade.

