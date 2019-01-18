Absence of 4 MLAs at CLP meet shows chinks in Cong: BJP

BJP P Friday said the absence of four MLAs, including former Ramesh Jarkiholi, at the crucial Legislature Party meeting here clearly shows the chinks prevalent in the country's grand old party.

"The fact of the matter is the grand old party of is in total disarray. is facing some internal problems, therefore they have convened CLP meeting to display an apparent show of strength," Rao, who is also incharge of BJP affairs in Karnataka, told

His remarks come in the wake of four Congress MLAs - Umesh Jadhav, and and B Nagendra - skipping the CLP meeting that was called as a show of strength in a counter to an alleged bid by the BJP to topple the coalition government in

"With this kind of political turmoil in existence, the cannot survive. The only thing is we cannot say when it would collapse. Whether it would collapse today, tomorrow or three to four months from now. I don't know," Rao said.

"The way the developments are unfolding are not good for the people of Karnataka," he said.

Asked when the 104 BJP MLAs were expected to return to Karnataka, Rao said, "Gurgaon (Gurugram) is not the permanent base for BJP MLAs. Either today or tomorrow they will return. There is no problem on this score."



He alleged that the MLAs were in Gurugram because of Chief H D Kumaraswamy's remarks that "they are also in touch with the BJP MLAs.

