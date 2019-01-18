CCI clears Amazon-Witzig bid to acquire Aditya Birla's retail store chain

Fair trade regulator Friday said it has approved a deal wherein Samara Capital-backed and will acquire Aditya Ltd, which operates 'more'.

According to the (CCI), the deal involves acquisition of 99.99 per cent of the equity share capital of Aditya by Witzig and 49 per cent stake buy in Witzig by Amazon's subsidiary

This also marks the US-based Amazon's second investment in the Indian brick and mortar format after it had picked up stake in the K Raheja group's arm Shopper Stop.

Witzig is a wholly owned subsidiary of which is registered with the (Sebi) as category II Alternative fund.

The "approves acquisition of 99.99 per cent of the equity share capital of Aditya Retail limited (ABRL) by Private Limited", the regulator said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the fair trade watchdog said it "approves acquisition of 49 per cent equity share capital of Private Limited by com NV Investment Holdings LLC".

In a notice to regulator, Amazon said post acquiring 49 per cent in Witzig, the remaining 51 per cent of Witzig will be controlled and majority owned by Samara fund.

Last year, Witzig had announced plans to acquire Aditya Birla Retail and as per the reports, the deal is valued at Rs 4,200 crore.

In September 2018, US Amazon and had jointly invested in Witzig Advisory.

Moreover, the giant is in advance stage talks to acquire 9.5 per cent stake in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)