Kajaria Ceramics Q3 net profit up 24% to 65.9 crore

Friday reported a 24.06 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.89 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 53.11 crore in the October-December period a year ago, said in a BSE filing.

Its total income from operations during the quarter under review was up 15.10 per cent to Rs 763.09 crore as against Rs 662.93 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Total expenses during the quarter were at Rs 663.54 crore as against Rs 578.68 crore, up 14.66 per cent.

Shares of today settled at Rs 535.15, up 0.17 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)