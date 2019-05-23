JUST IN
Business Standard

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince congratulates PM Modi on his election victory

Press Trust of India  |  Dubai 

Mohammed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces, on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his election victory, saying he looked forward to working with him to deepen the strong bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards a super-sized victory for a second term in office.

"I was pleased to talk to my dear friend Narendra Modi, India's PM, over the phone to congratulate him on his party's election win," said Mohammed, colloquially known as MbZ.

"We look forward to working together to deepen our strong bilateral ties. The UAE wishes India & its friendly people more development & prosperity," he said.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 21:06 IST

