Mohammed bin Zayed, the of Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces, on Thursday congratulated on his election victory, saying he looked forward to working with him to deepen the strong bilateral ties.

on Thursday led his towards a super-sized victory for a second term in office.

"I was pleased to talk to my dear friend Narendra Modi, India's PM, over the phone to congratulate him on his party's election win," said Mohammed, colloquially known as

"We look forward to working together to deepen our strong bilateral ties. The UAE wishes & its friendly people more development & prosperity," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)