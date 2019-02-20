Accused surrenders before district court

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Udhagamandalam 

Manoj Sami, one of the 10 accused in the 2017 Kodanad heist murder and heist case, surrendered before the District Court here Wednesday.

District court judge P Vadamalai had on February 18 issued an arrest warrant against Sami for not appearing before him in connection with the case on that day.

Even as police was searching for him, Sami surrendered before the judge who remanded him to judicial custody till March 4.

First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 18:20 IST

