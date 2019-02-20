Accused surrenders before district court

-
ALSO READ
Kodanad case: Court directs police to arrest absconding accused
Court reserves order on plea for cancelling bail of two accused in Kodanad case
TN court cancels bail of 2 key accused in Kodanad case
HC stays FIR against scribe over video on Kodanad heist case
DMK asks Guv to ease out CM for "fair" Kodanad estate probe
-
Manoj Sami, one of the 10 accused in the 2017 Kodanad heist murder and heist case, surrendered before the District Court here Wednesday.
District court judge P Vadamalai had on February 18 issued an arrest warrant against Sami for not appearing before him in connection with the case on that day.
Even as police was searching for him, Sami surrendered before the judge who remanded him to judicial custody till March 4.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU