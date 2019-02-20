Tech Mahindra and Rakuten set up 5G Lab in Tokyo

IT services and Japan-based Mobile Network Inc on Wednesday said they have set up a testing facility for in

The ' Cloud Innovation Laboratory' is a fully automated testing facility that aims to foster innovation across mobile network, IT digital architecture, cloud and enterprise applications, a statement said.

The lab has been established in line with the joint Memorandum of Understanding signed by and in October 2018, it added.

"5G is the universal growth code that will fuel growth across industry verticals and domains. The 5G lab is just the beginning of what Rakuten and can achieve to define the 5G Economics of future," Tech Mahindra CP Gurnani said.

He added that the collaboration with Rakuten will help the comany further drive innovation in the 5G space and lead the 5G revolution.

is a subsidiary of Japan's

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)