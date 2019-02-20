Rafale steals the show at Aero India

Political row hit Rafale jet was the cynosure of all eyes as the breathtaking display of manoeuvres by military and the aerobatic team cast a spell at India, Asia's premier air show here Wednesday.

The city's skies dazzled with somersaults and stunts by the metal birds, which also paid tributes to the Surya Kiran pilot killed in a mishap during rehearsal on Tuesday.

The might of the Rafale jet was in full flow as it roared into the skies at the Yelahanka air base, the venue for the event, giving a dazzling display with breathtaking manoeuvres.

The Rafale flew at low speed to pay tribute to Wing who died in a mid-air collision between two aircraft of IAF's team 'Surya Kiran" during rehearsal on Tuesday.

Three Rafale jets have landed in Bengaluru for India- two for flying and one on static display.

Rafale has been participating in the shows since 2011.

has signed an Inter-Government Agreement with to purchase 36 Rafales-- to form two squadrons.

has been carrying on a sustained campaign against the on Rafale, accusing it of favouring Anil Ambani's firm as an offset partner and saying it was crony capitalism.

The (CAG) report tabled in Parliament recently revealed that the Rafale deal negotiated by the NDA government to procure 36 fighter jets was 2.86 per cent cheaper than the UPA's 2007 offer.

The Jaguar, Tejas and 30 aircraft flew in the 'missing man' (aerial salute) formation in honour of Gandhi.

Gen Bipin Rawat, B S Dhanoa and Navy were also present.

Thebiennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - 2019 was inaugurated by in the presence of H D Kumaraswamy.

Enthralling stunts were performed by teams with daredevil crosses and spins, that has been the mainstay of the for many editions.

The air display began with vintage Dakota aircraft, followed by formations of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv and Light Utility Helicopter, DO-228, Hawk and HTT40 aircrafts.

Then came the flypast and thrilling manoeuvres by MIG 21, team, PT1, along with Sukhoi, P8I, LCA Tejas, HTT40, Su-30MKI, LUH, Fighting Falcon, 330 and the mighty Stratofortress bomber, among others.

LCA also paid tribute to former Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who named it as Tejas, by performing certain sets of manoeuvres.

On static display among other things at the air show are HAL's Light Utility Helicopter(PT-1), Light Combat Helicopter (TD-2), Advanced Light Helicopter (Rudra) and ALH MICU (Medical Intensive CareUnit).

The Aero India official website said a total of 61 aircraft would be on display and 403 exhibitors would be part of the show.

