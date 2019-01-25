Acoustic tank facility launched in BDL, Visakhapatnam

An acoustic tank test facility, used for testing underwater like torpedoes, mines, decoys and other related systems, was inaugurated Friday here at the Bharat Dynamics Limited, a Defence public sector unit.

The "world class" facility, which is one-of-its-kind in the country, was inaugurated by (Defence Production) Ajay Kumar, a Defence release said.

The of the underwater are required to be tested and calibrated in water environment before deployment in actual sea waters, it said.

of Bharat Dynamics V Udaya Bhaskar apprised Kumar of various Naval products being made in the unit.

"The new on-site test facility enhances the and opens up opportunities for handling multiple projects simultaneously," the release said.

Later, Kumar released a coffee table book on 'The Dynamic Decades of Bharat Dynamics Limited' and also visited the at the unit.

The PSU is expanding its footprint globally by offering torpedoes, Akash weapon system, anti-tank guided missiles and counter-measure dispensing system to friendly foreign countries, the release said.

