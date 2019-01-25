Member of international drugs syndicate arrested in Dwarka

A 30-year-old man carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh has been arrested for his alleged involvement in an international drug syndicate, police said Friday.

The accused Axat Gulia, alias Akshit alias Akshay is a native of Jhajjar in Haryana, they added.

Gulia was arrested on Wednesday after police received a tip-off that the accused was hiding at his friend's office in Baghdola village of Dwarka, police said.

A raid was conducted at the friend's office and Gulia was apprehended after a failed escape bid, of Police (Special Cell) said.

Mobile handsets and dongle with SIM cards suspected to have been used in the illicit trade were recovered, he said.

"Some of Gulia's associates were arrested in May last year following which we got to know about his role in running this drug syndicate. Drugs in tablet and powdered form were collected from various parts of by members of this syndicate and then supplied to traffickers in the UK, the USA, the UAE and other nations," he added.

Gulia had contacts with persons working with machines to scan cartons/packets at the in the Through his contacts, Gulia got his drug cartons cleared from security check, he said.

He has been involved in this illegal trade for the last 10 years, he added.

When Gulia was working at an export-import company, he came in contact with various persons working with machines at the airport. They scanned the consignments brought to the which were to be exported, the said.

Gulia befriended them and used his sources at the to clear the security check of drug consignments. For his services, Gulia received handsome share of money, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

