Action will be taken if party MLAS violate whip:Cong KTK chief

Amid reports about threat to the Congress-JD(S) government ahead of the budget session, Congress' Karnataka chief Dinesh Gundu Rao Monday said action would be taken against legislators if they violate the whip.
"If whip is violated, action will be taken in accordance with law.
There is no second talk about it, but Im confident that all 80 MLAs will be on our side," Rao said.
Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said "I'm confident that all MLAs will be on our side, few MLAs because of BJPs allurements or pressure or fear- two or three of them (MLAs) are bit quiet, but they too are now aware what BJP is (like)."
The Governors address to the joint sitting of the state legislature on Wednesday will kickstart the budget session.
According to congress sources, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah will be hosting dinner for Congress ministers at his official residence on Tuesday evening, where a host of issues and strategy to be adopted by the party are likely to be discussed.
The statement from Rao, the Pradesh Congress chief, gains significance amid reports about alleged renewed attempts by the BJP to destabalise the coalition government.
Alleging that the coalition government was in a "coma," BJP has expressed doubts whether Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy would even present his governments second budget on February 8.
Senior saffron party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka on Saturday had claimed that 20 to 25 disgruntled MLAs of the alliance were out of reach of their leaders.
The BJP on Sunday had also said it was not averse to moving a no-confidence motion against the government during the session.
