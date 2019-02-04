Leopard attacks 7 in residential area, one hurt while running

At least eight people were injured Monday during a pandemonium triggered by the entry of a leopard into a residential area in in Maharashtra, police said.

The feline was spotted between 5 am and 6 am in Keshav Nagar locality which has several under-construction housing projects, a said.

He said seven people, included an old woman and a forest department personnel, were injured when they were attacked by the big cat while another person got hurt when he was running to safety.

As people ran helter-skelter and many others gathered at the spot, the feline panicked and fell into the duct of an under-construction building while running away.

It was later rescued by the personnel of forest department, police and fire brigade, the said.

All the injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that they were released after primary treatment.

The rescued big cat was then taken to the city-based Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, he said.

