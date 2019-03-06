Actor Arzoo Govitrikar files domestic violence case against

Govitrikar has filed an offence of domestic violence against her businessman-husband, police said Wednesday.

Govitrikar, who is the sister of actor-model Aditi Govitrikar, lodged the complaint against her husband at the station in Central Tuesday, an said.

"We have registered an offence of domestic violence against the husband of Govitrikar," he said.

has accused her businessman-husband of subjecting her to mental and physical torture for years, he said, quoting the complaint.

She also submitted CCTV footages in which her husband is purportedly seen assaulting her, he said.

has claimed that in once instance her husband dragged her inside the bathroom and repeatedly slapped her under the influence of alcohol, the said.

The also claimed Sabharwal had threatened to kill her family members, he said.

She alleged her husband had taken their five-year-old son in his custody, the said.

A probe was underway into the case, he added.

Arzoo Govitrikar, who has featured in a few Hindi films and also TV serials, married Sabharwal in March 2010.

