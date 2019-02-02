Neha Dhupia slams fat-shamers, B-town backs actress

Dhupia has hit back at a publication who recently posted a piece with a headline that took a dig at her post-pregnancy weight gain.

The on Saturday took to to issue a strong statement against the fat-shaming. Captioning the post as "Thank you, next!", the went on to write, "I don't owe anyone an explanation because fat-shaming like this doesn't bother me one bit. But I do want to address this as a larger problem because fatshaming needs to stop for EVERYONE and not just celebs. As a new mom, I want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter. So I work out everyday, sometimes twice a day because for me…'Fitness' is a priority and not 'fitting into' society's standards regarding looks. And I hope in the future people are kinder to each other while making such vapid and vile comments. To quote @Pattonoswalt…Be kind. It's chaos out there."

The post, which has received over two thousand views since being shared was hailed by the film fraternity, with names like and coming out strongly in support of Dhupia.

Karan shared Dhupia's post and tweeted, "Neha! You are an amazing Woman! You walk so many paths with humour...with intelligence and with abandon! It's never about losing weight it's always about gaining perspective! And I hope the woman who wrote this has gained some today...."

Sonam Kapoor, whose film 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' just released, too shared the post and wrote, "You are beautiful no matter what any one says."

Filmmaker and and also tweeted their sentiments.

While the former shared Dhupia's post and just wrote "Low", Pannu went on to write, "Whatever shape n size, u make it look super stylish ! @NehaDhupia."

Dhupia and husband welcomed a baby girl on November 18 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)