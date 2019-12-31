Adani Renewable Energy commissions 75-Mw power project in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
Adani Group shares rally; Adani Gas, Adani Transmission surge 12%
Adani Green Energy hits new high; zooms 120% in two months
Adani Ports declines after Q1 result
Stressed discoms' dues to power gencos rose 48% to Rs 81,010 cr in Oct
Adani Transmission reports net profit of Rs 230.43 crore in Sept quarter
-
Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Tuesday said it has commissioned a 75-megawatt (MW) wind power project in Gujarat.
The company said the project, which has a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Maharashtra government, has been commissioned by its step-down subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy, AGEL told the BSE.
"Adani Renewable Energy (GJ) Limited, a step-down subsidiary has commissioned its 75-MW wind power project having PPA with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited at Rs 2.85 per kWh for a period of 25 years," it said.
The commercial sale of power from the project to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd is expected to commence from Wednesday, it said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU