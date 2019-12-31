JUST IN
Business Standard

Adani Renewable Energy commissions 75-Mw power project in Gujarat

The company said the project, which has a power purchase agreement with the Maharashtra government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Wind power

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Tuesday said it has commissioned a 75-megawatt (MW) wind power project in Gujarat.

The company said the project, which has a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Maharashtra government, has been commissioned by its step-down subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy, AGEL told the BSE.

"Adani Renewable Energy (GJ) Limited, a step-down subsidiary has commissioned its 75-MW wind power project having PPA with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited at Rs 2.85 per kWh for a period of 25 years," it said.

The commercial sale of power from the project to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd is expected to commence from Wednesday, it said.
First Published: Tue, December 31 2019. 19:00 IST

