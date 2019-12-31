Ircon International, BEML sign pact to explore opportunities overseas

-
State-owned engineering and construction firm Ircon International Ltd on Tuesday said it has entered into a pact with BEML to explore and address opportunities in the overseas market.
"Ircon International Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BEML Ltd, a company under the Ministry of Defence, to explore and address opportunities in the overseas market by synergising each other's strengths for large infrastructure projects in the transportation sector," Ircon International Ltd said.
The pact aims at promoting supply of BEML manufactured rolling stock as well as construction equipment for railway projects outside India, the filing said.
"Ircon will carry out civil and construction work as well as facilitate design validation and provenness for rolling stock of BEML to address export opportunities together," the filing said.
