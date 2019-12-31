Eight firms to list commercial papers on BSE for issue size of Rs 35,585 cr

The on Tuesday said eight have filed applications with the bourse to list their commercial papers for a total issue size of Rs 35,585 crore.

The firms that have made the applications with the stock exchange are Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bajaj Housing Finance, Redington (India), Securities Primary Dealership, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Hinduja Leyland Finance, and Home Finance Company, the said in a release.

After the process, the effective date for listing of commercial papers (CPs) with the exchange will be January 1, 2020, it added.

The issue size is Rs 29,650 crore for Reliance Jio Infocomm, Rs 3,350 crore for Bajaj Housing Finance, Rs 950 crore for and Rs 700 crore for Securities Primary Dealership, the exchange said.

Besides, Motilal Oswal Financial Services' issue size is Rs 600 crore, Hinduja Leyland Finance's issue size is Rs 235 crore and and ICICI Home Finance Company made applications for the issue size of Rs 50 crore each.

"Till date, 50 issuers have done 258 issuances of commercial papers and have successfully listed CPs of Rs 1,05,795 crores on the The weighted average yield of these issuances is 6.09 per cent with an average tenor of 138 days," the exchange said.

CP is an unsecured money market instrument issued in the form of promissory notes that enables highly rated corporate borrowers to diversify their sources of short-term borrowing and provides an additional instrument to investors.

Such instruments can be issued for maturities between a minimum of 7 days and a maximum of one year from the date of issue.

CPs are usually issued at a discount from face value and reflect prevailing market interest rates.

