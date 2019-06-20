Adani Green Energy arm bags 130-MW wind power project from SECI

Green Energy said Thursday that its arm Park (Gujarat) has bagged a 130-megawatt (MW) wind power project in an auction by state-owned (SECI).

" Park (Gujarat) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of (AGEL) had won a bid for setting up a 130 MW ISTS (inter-state transmission system)-connected wind power project in a tender issued by SECI," a BSE filing said.

The company has received a letter of award from for the project, it said. The fixed power purchase agreement tariff is Rs 2.83 per kilowatt hour for 25 years. The project is expected to be commissioned by the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

With this, the AGEL's portfolio of renewable generation capacity in stands at 5.29 gigawatt (GW), with 2.02 GW operational projects and the remaining 3.27 GW in development stage.

