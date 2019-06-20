Adani Green Energy arm bags 130-MW wind power project from SECI

-
Adani Green Energy said Thursday that its arm Adani Renewable Energy Park (Gujarat) has bagged a 130-megawatt (MW) wind power project in an auction by state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).
"Adani Renewable Energy Park (Gujarat) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) had won a bid for setting up a 130 MW ISTS (inter-state transmission system)-connected wind power project in a tender issued by SECI," a BSE filing said.
The company has received a letter of award from SECI for the project, it said. The fixed power purchase agreement tariff is Rs 2.83 per kilowatt hour for 25 years. The project is expected to be commissioned by the fourth quarter of 2020-21.
With this, the AGEL's portfolio of renewable generation capacity in India stands at 5.29 gigawatt (GW), with 2.02 GW operational projects and the remaining 3.27 GW in development stage.
