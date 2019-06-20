Anthony Carrigan boards 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'

Anthony Carrigan, the breakout star of HBO's "Barry", is the latest to board the cast of and Alex Winter's " Face the Music".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 36-year-old will play the villain in the film, which will be directed by

and Winter had officially announced that they are coming back for the third installment in March this year.

William Sadler, who played the Grim Reaper in the second film of the series "Bill and Bogus Journey" (1991), is also coming back for the threequel.

The cast also includes actors and They will be portraying daughters of Reeves' and Winter's Esq.

The official plotline of the film reads, "The stakes are higher than ever for Bill and Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe."



Original creators and have penned the script.

Filmmaker will serve as executive producer, alongside R Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr, Scott Fischer, and

The first film in the franchise, "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure", was released in 1989.

" Face The Music" is slated to hit the theatres on August 21, 2020.

