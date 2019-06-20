Anthony Carrigan boards 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'

Anthony Carrigan, the breakout star of HBO's "Barry", is the latest actor to board the cast of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's "Bill & Ted Face the Music".
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 36-year-old actor will play the villain in the film, which will be directed by Dean Parisot.
Reeves and Winter had officially announced that they are coming back for the third installment in March this year.
Actor William Sadler, who played the Grim Reaper in the second film of the series "Bill and Ted Bogus Journey" (1991), is also coming back for the threequel.
The cast also includes actors Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving. They will be portraying daughters of Reeves' Theodore 'Ted' Logan and Winter's William 'Bill' S Preston Esq.
The official plotline of the film reads, "The stakes are higher than ever for Bill and Ted. Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe."
Original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon have penned the script.
Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh will serve as executive producer, alongside R Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr, Scott Fischer, and John Santilli.
The first film in the franchise, "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure", was released in 1989.
"Bill & Ted Face The Music" is slated to hit the theatres on August 21, 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU