Turkey says it will ensure Morsi's death is not forgotten

Turkish Erdogan says his country is determined to ensure that the "drama" surrounding former Egyptian Mohammed Morsi's death is not forgotten.

Erdogan made the comments during a meeting with a group of foreign journalists on Thursday, a day after he claimed that Morsi didn't die of natural causes but was killed.

He said: "In the same way that we didn't allow the murder of the late to be forgotten we will never allow Morsi's drama to be forgotten." Erdogan was referring to the Saudi who was killed at the in Istanbul in October.

The Turkish leader, who is a of Egyptian Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, added that he believed that the would take up "Morsi's suspicious death.

