adidas, today announced the launch of Creators Open in Aligned to the brand philosophy, continues to encourage and nurture grassroots in by bolstering budding players to show and test their skills with the best in the league. The Tennis tournament will deliver a brand new and inspiring concept enabling young tennis players to participate and learn under the guidance of ace Tennis coach, Creators Tennis Open will be held from 24th January-27th January, 2019 in

adidas believes in the power of an athlete's imagination and creativity to make a difference in their game, life and world. adidas Creators Tennis Open will offer an authentic yet enthralling experience to young tennis players and enthusiasts. The four-day tournament will be organised at the Panchsheel Club in with close to 250 participants and players between 08yrs-16yrs and men's singles and doubles.

Speaking on adidas' commitment on changing the outlook towards the young players, Sharad Singla, Head - Activation, adidas said, "We believe through sport, we have the power to change lives. adidas creators is one such platform where young creators can unite, explore their creativity and take a step closer to their dream. adidas is committed to nurturing introduce concepts that get established in the sporting calendar for the youth. We are privileged to witness some fantastic tennis from potential stars of the future."



adidas has consistently invested and created new opportunities to boost and nurture grassroots in India, it has inspired athletes through initiatives like the FC Bayern Youth Cup, adidas Tango League, adidas Football The Base and now, adidas Creators Tennis Open.

About the



The is a global leader in the sporting goods industry, offering a broad portfolio of footwear, apparel and hardware for sport and lifestyle around the core brands adidas, Headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, the Group employs more than 55,000 people across the globe and generated sales of around 19 billion in 2017.

About adidas India



adidas is the Indian subsidiary of adidas products are marketed in more than 160 countries. In India, adidas products are available in all key cities.

