Aditi Ashok misses cut at Pure Silk Championship

Aditi Ashok missed the halfway cut by four shots after a bogey and a double bogey against two birdies in her one-over 72 at the Pure Silk Championship here.

She shot 74 in the first round and ended at four-over 144 as the cut fell at 140.

This was Aditi's sixth missed cut in nine starts this season.

and Jacqui Concolino, who played together, and Bronte Law shared the lead.

Law shot a 3-under 68 while Song also had a 68.

Concolino had five birdies and a bogey in a 67 alongside Song in the first group of the day off the 10th tee.

