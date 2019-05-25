Voters reject father-son pairs and turncoats in Odisha

People of Odisha have rejected three father-son pairs and most of the turncoats but preferred new faces in the recently held simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
The opposition Congress was most humiliated when the people rejected three father-son pairs and a father-daughter pair.
OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, who contested from two assembly segments - Ghasipura in Kenjhar district and Bhandaripokhari in Bhadrak district lost the polls from both the places, while his son Navajyoti Patnaik was relegated to the third position in Balasore Lok Sabha seat.
Senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das lost the polls in Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat, while his son Sagar Das was defeated in Bhawanipatna assembly segment.
Veteran trade union leader Gorege Tirkey, who had joined the Congress after quitting Samata Kranti Dal before elections and contested from Sundergarh Lok Sabha seat as a Congress candidate finished third in the list.
His son Rohit Joseph Tirkey also lost the polls in Biramitrapur assembly segment this time.
Another senior Congress leader Aanta Prasad Sethi and his daughter Madumita Sethi also lost polls.
The father was contesting from Simulia assembly segment, while the daughter had tried her luck from Bhadrak Lok Sabha seat.
The father and daughter duo finished third in their respective constituencies.
Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Hemananda Biswal's daughters, Sunita and Anita, also lost the polls.
They contested from Sundergarh Lok Sabha seat and Sundergarh Assembly seat respectively.
Sunita was a BJD candidate, while Anita fought elections on a Congress ticket.
Ruling BJD vice-president A U Singhdeo's sons Kalikesh and Arkesh, also lost the polls from Bolangir Lok Sabha and Bolangir assembly segment respectively.
Kalikesh, a sitting MP was defeated by BJP candidate Sangeeta Singhdeo.
Though Sangeeta won the Bolangir Lok Sabha seat, her husband and veteran BJP leader K V Singhdeo was defeated in Patnagarh assembly segment.
K V was a five-time MLA from Patnagarh.
Congress stalwart Narasingha Mishra though retained his Bolangir assembly seat, his son Samarendra Mish lost the polls in Bolangir Parliamentary Constituency.
However, the people elected sons of four sitting MLAs in the assembly elections this time.
Forest Minister Bijayshree Routray's son Bishnubrata Routray was elected from Basudevpur assembly segment while sitting MLA Pravat Biswal's son Souvic had been elected from Cuttack-Choudwar assembly segment.
Banki MLA Pravat Tripathy's son Devi Ranjan Tripathy also got elected from his father's constituency.
Routray, Biswal and Tripathy did no contest the elections this time.
Coastal Odisha's veteran non-Congress leader Damodor Rout, who joined the BJP after being dismissed from the ruling BJD, lost the polls at Balikuda-Ersama assembly segment, while his son Sambit Routray was elected from Paradip assembly segment on BJD ticket.
Similarly, BJD's Dhamnagar MLA Muktikant Mandal's wife Manjulata Mandal was elected to Lok Sabha from Bhadrak Parliamentary Constituency, while sitting MP Jhinna Hikaka's wife Kausalya lost the polls in Koraput Lok Sabha seat.
Among the prominent turncoats who lost the Lok Sabha polls are Baijayant Panda (BJP to BJD), Dr Debasish Marandi (JMM to BJD), Jayram Pangi (BJD to BJP), Balabhadra Majhi (BJD to BJP), Kharavel Swain (from a regional party to BJP),Panchanan Kanungo (BJD to Congress), Bibhu Prasad Tarai (Congress to BJP) and Abhimanyu Sethi (BJD to BJP). Similarly, turncoats such as Damodar Rout (BJD to BJP), Raghunath Mohanty (BJD to BJP), Jogesh Singh (Congress to BJD), Krushna Sagaria (Congress to BSP), Prakash Behera (Congress to BJP) also lost the polls.
However, some of the turncoats who won the polls are Kusum Tete (BJD to BJP), Sukant Nayak (BJD to BJP), Jayant Sarangi (BJD to BJP), Naba Kishore Das (Congress to BJD) and Rajkishore Das (BJP to BJD).
While rejecting the family politics and prominent turncoats, the people preferred new faces. The 16th Odisha Assembly now will have 59 new members who have been elected for the first time.
Of the 21 Lok Sabha members, seven are new faces. The new Odisha Assembly will have 13 women members. While 14 women members had represented the assembly in 2000, the number had come down to 12 in 2004 and four in 2009.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU