Voters reject father-son pairs and turncoats in Odisha

People of Odisha have rejected three father-son pairs and most of the turncoats but preferred new faces in the recently held simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

The opposition was most humiliated when the people rejected three father-son pairs and a father-daughter pair.

Niranjan Patnaik, who contested from two assembly segments - Ghasipura in district and Bhandaripokhari in district lost the polls from both the places, while his son was relegated to the third position in Balasore seat.

Senior lost the polls in Kalahandi seat, while his son was defeated in Bhawanipatna assembly segment.

Gorege Tirkey, who had joined the after quitting Samata Kranti Dal before elections and contested from Sundergarh seat as a Congress candidate finished third in the list.

His son also lost the polls in Biramitrapur assembly segment this time.

Another senior Congress and his daughter also lost polls.

The father was contesting from Simulia assembly segment, while the daughter had tried her luck from Lok Sabha seat.

The father and daughter duo finished third in their respective constituencies.

Former and senior Congress leader Hemananda Biswal's daughters, and Anita, also lost the polls.

They contested from Sundergarh Lok Sabha seat and seat respectively.

was a BJD candidate, while fought elections on a Congress ticket.

vice- A U Singhdeo's sons and Arkesh, also lost the polls from Bolangir Lok Sabha and Bolangir assembly segment respectively.

Kalikesh, a sitting was defeated by BJP candidate

Though Sangeeta won the Bolangir Lok Sabha seat, her K V Singhdeo was defeated in Patnagarh assembly segment.

K V was a five-time MLA from Patnagarh.

Congress stalwart Narasingha Mishra though retained his Bolangir assembly seat, his son lost the polls in Bolangir Parliamentary Constituency.

However, the people elected sons of four sitting MLAs in the assembly elections this time.

Bijayshree Routray's son Bishnubrata Routray was elected from Basudevpur assembly segment while sitting MLA Pravat Biswal's son had been elected from Cuttack-Choudwar assembly segment.

Banki MLA Pravat Tripathy's son also got elected from his father's constituency.

Routray, Biswal and Tripathy did no contest the elections this time.

Coastal Odisha's veteran non-Congress leader Damodor Rout, who joined the BJP after being dismissed from the ruling BJD, lost the polls at Balikuda-Ersama assembly segment, while his son was elected from Paradip assembly segment on BJD ticket.

Similarly, BJD's Dhamnagar MLA Muktikant Mandal's wife was elected to Lok Sabha from Parliamentary Constituency, while sitting Jhinna Hikaka's wife lost the polls in Koraput Lok Sabha seat.

Among the prominent turncoats who lost the Lok Sabha polls are Baijayant Panda (BJP to BJD), Dr (JMM to BJD), Jayram Pangi (BJD to BJP), Balabhadra Majhi (BJD to BJP), Kharavel Swain (from a regional party to BJP),Panchanan Kanungo (BJD to Congress), Bibhu (Congress to BJP) and Abhimanyu Sethi (BJD to BJP). Similarly, turncoats such as Damodar Rout (BJD to BJP), Raghunath Mohanty (BJD to BJP), Jogesh Singh (Congress to BJD), Krushna Sagaria (Congress to BSP), Prakash Behera (Congress to BJP) also lost the polls.

However, some of the turncoats who won the polls are Kusum Tete (BJD to BJP), Sukant Nayak (BJD to BJP), Jayant Sarangi (BJD to BJP), Naba Kishore Das (Congress to BJD) and Rajkishore Das (BJP to BJD).

While rejecting the family politics and prominent turncoats, the people preferred new faces. The 16th Odisha Assembly now will have 59 new members who have been elected for the first time.

Of the 21 Lok Sabha members, seven are new faces. The new will have 13 women members. While 14 women members had represented the assembly in 2000, the number had come down to 12 in 2004 and four in 2009.

