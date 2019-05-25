2 CPI(M) supporters held for attack on independent candidate

Two CPI(M) sympathisers were arrested Saturday for the alleged attack on an independent candidate on May 18, police said.
The candidate had contested from Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency in northern Kerala.
Ashwanth (20) and Sojith (25) were arrested based on CCTV footage, and were produced before court.
Former municipal councillor C O T Naseer was attacked by unidentified people on May 18 and hospitalised.
"We evaluated the CCTV footage and identified the culprits and apprehended two of them. Ashwanth was one of the three suspects who came on a bike and attacked Naseer," an investigating officer told PTI.
Naseer had left the Communist Party of India (Marxist) after differences with the party leadership.
CPI(M) strongman and its former Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan, who was defeated by senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan from the constituency, had visited Naseer at hospital.
The opposition Congress had alleged that it was the Leftists who had attacked the independent candidate.
