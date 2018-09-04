Adityanath reviews railway projects concerning Kumbh 2019

Yogi Adityanath, along with Piyush Goyal, today reviewed the various railway projects concerning Kumbh 2019 here on Tuesday.

Adityanath also launched a website and an app dedicated to Kumbh, an official release issued here said.

During the meeting, it was decided that special names will be given to the trains that will run on important bathing days for the convenience of pilgrims, it said.

The asked the officials concerned to complete the five under construction Railway Overbridges (ROBs) in by October this year.

He also enquired about the special trains to be operated from different state capitals to Prayag for Kumbh, the statement said.

