PCI invites entries for national awards for excellence in journalism

The Press Council of has invited entries for national awards to honour journalists excelling in print

The Press Council of (PCI), with a view to encourage the media to pursue its duties following the dictum of "freedom with responsibility", has instituted national awards to honour journalists excelling in print journalism, a statement said.

The PCI had invited entries through an advertisement in July which were to be sent by September 4, 2018, but the last date has now been extended till September 24. The awards will be presented on National Press Day on November 16 in six categories.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)