First jolt to Imran Khan as top aide quits after corruption case filed

to on parliamentary affairs resigned today after the anti-graft agency registered a corruption case against him, in the first jolt to the Imran Khan-led government.

Awan, while stepping down, said the rule of law of must start from himself. He said he has forwarded his resignation to the

"Just reached PM House to tender my resignation from Rule of Law begins with me. Thank you, Insafians for standing by me always. I will never let you down," wrote in a tweet.

The resignation of the of Khan came hours after the (NAB) filed a corruption case against regarding a delay in Nandipur Project in the Accountability Courts in

Geo reported on Sunday that Awan was questioned by the anti-graft body for three hours over allegedly delaying the Nandipur Project.

Quting sources, the report said that a team of the NAB's Rawalpindi chapter, led by Asma Chaudhry, questioned the 60-year-old from province for keeping the project's file "away" for months, leading to a loss worth billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

The delay was caused during the tenure of Peoples Party-led government in the centre from 2008 to 2013, with Awan then serving as for law and justice, Geo reported.

The former for water and power Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, along with other officers of the ministry, also faces a corruption case for delay in the same project, the report said.

The corruption cases were filed after a commission, constituted on the direction of the Supreme Court, held officers of the responsible for the delay, it said.

Khan, who was sworn-in as last month, has vowed to root out corruption and cut down government expenditure to overcome the serious financial difficulties faced by

