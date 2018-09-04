Wow Air appoints Kiran Jain as India MD

-
ALSO READ
Iceland's WOW air to commence India operations
Iceland's Wow Air announces services from Delhi to US, Europe via Reykjavik
WOW air appoints Kiran Jain as MD for India operations
Direct flight service from Delhi to Iceland to begin from Dec 7: Envoy
Iceland's Wow Air to launch low cost, long haul flights to India
-
Iceland's low fare transatlantic airline Wow Air Tuesday said it has appointed Kiran Jain as its managing director for India.
Jain, an aviation veteran moves to Wow Air, which is set to commence its operations in the country from December, joined the company last month, a release said.
Prior to her appointment at Wow Air, Jain was working with AirAsia India, where she was holding the position of director for commercial and government relations.
Besides, she has also worked as the head of airline marketing at GMR group-run Delhi International Airport (DIAL), the release said.
"Kiran has great versatile work experience in the Indian market which I am sure will benefit and strengthen our presence in India," said Skli Mogensen, founder and chief executive officer, Wow Air.
The airline will start operations from New Delhi from December 7, with five direct flights a week to Keflavik airport in Iceland connecting multiple destinations in North America and Europe.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU