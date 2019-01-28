Administrative reshuffle effected in West Bengal

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

In a reshuffle in the IAS cadre, the West Bengal government Monday made Alokesh Prasad Roy as the new Commissioner of panchayat department, a senior official at the state secretariat said.

Roy, who was the district magistrate of Purulia, would be replaced by Rahul Majumdar, now ADM of North 24 Parganas district, he said.

Ajit Bardhan, principal secretary of state youth services and sports department, was entrusted with additional charge of Commissioner of Jalpaiguri in place of Barun Kumar Ray, who was made the new principal secretary of North Bengal Development (NBD) department with additional charge of the Malda division.

Reshmi Kamal, district magistrate of Purba Medinipore, was made the executive director of the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation, the senior IAS officer said.

Partha Ghosh, now joint secretary of the Personnel & Administrative Reforms Department, was made the new DM of Purba Medinipore.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 22:20 IST

