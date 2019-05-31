Admiral Karambir Singh assumes charge as new chief of Naval Staff

on Friday assumed charge as the 24th of the Indian Navy, becoming the to helm the force.

He succeeds who retired after a distinguished career spanning over four decades.

Before appointed to the top post, he served as the in (FOC-in-C) of the in Visakhapatnam.

As chief, Singh's immediate priority will be to expedite the long-delayed modernisation of the Indian Navy, including by inducting new warships, submarines and aircraft.

At present, the has around 132 ships, 220 aircraft and 15 submarines.

Admiral Singh is also expected to focus on expansion of India's presence and overall influence in the region where has been fast increasing its presence.

His promotion was challenged by Commander-in- of the Andaman and Nicobar Command on grounds of seniority.

However, the Defence ministry rejected Verma's petition following which he approached a tribunal.

The here allowed Admiral Singh to take charge as the new chief, holding that his continuation will depend on the final outcome of the case. The next date of hearing in the case is July 17.

Admiral Singh is scheduled to continue in the post till November 2021.

An alumnus of the in Khadakwasla, he held various key positions in the Navy in a career spanning over 39 years.

Commissioned into the in July 1980, he earned his wings as a in 1981 and has flown extensively on the Chetak (Alouette) and Kamov helicopters.

He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, and College of Naval Warfare,

Admiral Singh has commanded Indian Ship Chandbibi, Missile Corvette INS Vijaydurg, as well as two Guided Missile Destroyers, INS Rana and INS Delhi.

He has also served as the of the Western Fleet. Ashore, he has served at as the Naval Staff, and as and Officer-in-Charge of the Station at

On promotion to flag rank, the Admiral was appointed as the Chief of Staff,

In the rank of Vice Admiral, he was also the of Project Seabird, looking after infrastructure development of the Navy's modern base at Karwar.

His other important flag appointments include of the Unified Command at and Maharashtra and Gujarat Naval Area (FOMAG).

At the (Navy), the Admiral had served as the of Naval Staff and, subsequently, the of Naval Staff.

He is the to become Chief of Naval Staff.

Admiral Lanba, who retired on Friday, was an ardent supporter of Jointmanship and was instrumental in harmonising the efforts of the three Services in a number of critical areas.

The Navy chief retires after a three-year tenure or after attaining 62 years of age, whichever is earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)