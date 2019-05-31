MRI can be used to diagnose heart disease: Study

Imaging (MRI) can be used to measure how the heart uses oxygen for both healthy patients and those with heart disease, a study has found.

Reduced blood flow to the heart muscle is the leading cause of death in the Western world, said researchers from and in the US.

Currently, the available to measure blood flow to the heart require injection of radioactive or contrast agents that change the signal and detect the presence of

There are small but finite associated risks and it is not recommended for a variety of patients including those with poor kidney function.

"This new method, cardiac functional (cfMRI), does not require needles or being injected into the body," said Frank Prato, from

"It eliminates the existing risks and can be used on all patients," Prato said.

"Our discovery shows that we can use to study heart muscle activity," said Prato.

"We have been successful in using a pre-clinical model and now we are preparing to show this can be used to accurately detect heart in patients," he said.

Repeat exposure to carbon dioxide is used to test how well the heart's blood vessels are working to deliver oxygen to the muscle.

A breathing machine changes the concentration of carbon dioxide in the blood.

This change should result in a change in blood flow to the heart, but does not happen when is present.

The cfMRI method reliably detects whether these changes are present.

Other researchers have explored oxygenation-sensitive MRI but initial results contained a high level of 'noise' with blurry images.

Rohan Dharmakumar, from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, believed that the noise was actually variation in the heart's processing of oxygen.

He engineered a way to average this variation and through testing, the team discovered that the noise is actually a new way to study how the heart works.

"We have opened the door to a new era and totally novel way of doing cardiac stress testing to identify patients with ischemic heart disease" said Dharmakumar.

"This approach overcomes the limitations of all the current diagnostics -- there would no longer be a need for injections or physical stress testing like running on treadmills," he said.

"Using MRI will not only be safer than present methods, but also provide more detailed information and much earlier on in the disease process," said Prato.

Following initial testing through clinical trials, he said the technique may be used with patients clinically within a few years.

In addition to studying coronary artery disease, the method could be used in other cases where heart blood flow is affected such as the effects of a or damages to the heart during treatment.

Due to its minimal risk, the new tool could be safely used with the same patient multiple times to better select the right treatment and find out early on if it is working.

