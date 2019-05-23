Advani congratulates Modi for BJP's 'unprecedented' poll victory, praises Shah

LK Advani congratulated Prime on Thursday for steering the ruling (BJP) towards an "unprecedented victory" in the polls.

He also praised for his efforts to ensure that the message of the party reached every voter.

"Heartiest congratulations to Shri Narendrabhai Modi for steering the BJP towards this unprecedented victory in the elections. Shri Amitbhai Shah as the and all the dedicated workers of the party have put in enormous effort in making sure that the message of BJP reaches every voter of the country," Advani said in a statement.

He further said it was a wonderful feeling that in a country as large and diverse as India, the poll process was successfully completed and complimented the voters and all the agencies involved in it.

"May our great nation be blessed with a bright future ahead," the former added.

