Advisory issued to release undertrials who have served half of their maximum term: Rajnath

on Thursday said the central government has issued an advisory to release undertrial prisoners who have served half of their maximum punishment provided under the law.

Some state governments have started with the compliance on the advisory, he said.

There are about four lakh prisoners in jails and out of them about half are undertrials.

Speaking at a function, where Singh was the chief guest to administer oath to newly elected bearers of the at the district court here, the said the Centre has abolished nearly 1,500 obsolete laws which have lost their efficacy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)