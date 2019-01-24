Govt school teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 8-year-old student in Krishna district

A 40-year-old government school was taken into custody on Thursday evening for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl student at Elementary School in district, Andhra Pradesh, police said.

On Tuesday evening, the victim complained to her mother of physical pain and told her about the incident. Doctors in Nuzvid provided first aid to the girl and referred her to for further treatment.

The victim's mother on Thursday lodged a complaint at Police Station, following which the accused, K Venkateswara Rao, was arrested.

"Rao is in our custody. The investigation is on," said Sub-inspector V Esubu.

Cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and SC and ST Atrocity Act have been registered against Rao.

"The accused has been suspended from service with immediate effect. A departmental inquiry into the incident has also been ordered," said M V Rajya Lakshmi.

