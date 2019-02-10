Afghan lawmaker says airstrikes kill 21 civilians

An Afghan lawmaker says airstrikes in the southern province have killed 21 civilians, including women and children.

Mohammad Hashim Alkozai, a from Helmand, said Sunday that 13 civilians were killed in one strike and eight in another. Both airstrikes were carried out late Friday in the district, where heavy fighting is underway between NATO-backed Afghan forces and the

Alkozai says at least five other people were wounded in the airstrikes.

Omer Zwak, the provincial governor's spokesman, says insurgents fired on Afghan forces from a civilian area. He confirmed that airstrikes had killed civilians but could not provide further information. He says an investigation has been launched.

