Afghan leaders begin peace summit in Pakistan

Dozens of Afghan political leaders attended a peace conference in neighboring on Saturday to pave the way for further Afghan-to-Afghan dialogue.

The conference is to be followed by meetings and working sessions over the next two days, all of which come in the run-up to Afghan Ashraf Ghani's visit to next week.

Ghani, his political opponents and a broad swath of Afghan have been holding meetings in recent days with the United States' to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who continues to press for talks between the Afghan government, the opposition and the

There are no representatives of the at Saturday's conference, held near the Pakistani capital,

However, attending the conference is Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, who struck a peace deal with and was taken off a U.S. terrorist list.

That peace deal was touted as a blueprint for an agreement with the Taliban, although the insurgents dismissed Hekmatyar as a spent force with no military might.

has been holding talks with the to find a negotiated exit to its 17-year engagement

It wasn't clear when Khalilzad would meet again with the militants, who control or wield significant influence in nearly half of the country.

The Taliban have refused to sit with government representatives but say they will sit with any Afghan, even a government official, but as an ordinary Afghan and not as a

An earlier attempt at Afghan-to-Afghan talks was scuttled after neither side could agree on participants.

Among the figures in attendance at Saturday's meeting were the of the Afghan-government sponsored high peace council, Mohammad Karim Khalili, as well as the of the political party, Mohammad Noor, and a current presidential candidate, Haneef Atmar, who is also in

The event was backed by the and organized by two think tanks, the and the

Pakistani opened the conference by saying his country will continue its efforts toward peace and stability

The Afghan leaders are also scheduled to hold a meeting with during their visit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)