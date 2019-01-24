Afghan officials says airstrike kills 16 civilians

An Afghan says an airstrike on a home has killed 16 civilians from the same extended family in the southern province.

Attaullah Afghan, of the provincial council, said the airstrike was launched Wednesday in the district during heavy fighting between Afghan forces and the

He says most of those killed were women and children.

Omar Zwak, a for the provincial governor, says an investigation has been launched.

It was not immediately clear if the airstrike was launched by Afghan forces or NATO, which often provides air support to Afghan ground troops. NATO said it was looking into the reports.

Afghan forces have struggled to combat a resurgent that now effectively controls nearly half the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)