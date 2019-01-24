Afghan officials says airstrike kills 16 civilians

-
An Afghan official says an airstrike on a home has killed 16 civilians from the same extended family in the southern Helmand province.
Attaullah Afghan, head of the provincial council, said the airstrike was launched Wednesday in the Sangin district during heavy fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban.
He says most of those killed were women and children.
Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the provincial governor, says an investigation has been launched.
It was not immediately clear if the airstrike was launched by Afghan forces or NATO, which often provides air support to Afghan ground troops. NATO said it was looking into the reports.
Afghan forces have struggled to combat a resurgent Taliban that now effectively controls nearly half the country.
