I-B Ministry to lend support to Jharkhand International Film Festival

The will provide support to the hosting of the second International Film Festival in in a bid to encourage states that have shown potential in promoting cinema, an official statement said

The support to the festival from February 1-3 is being provided under the 'Grants in Aid' scheme, it said.

The aim of the scheme is to promote good films reflecting the changes, challenges and opportunities of the society.

The support is also aimed at providing exposure to regional films to the new trends in the cinema, cinematic technology, among others, the statement said.

With a view to promote and showcase the best of the Indian cinema, the I-B Ministry, through the Directorate of Film Festivals, will be lending support to the International Film Festival.

A package of six films -- (Hindi), Bhor (Hindi), (Bengali), Poorna (Hindi), I Am Kalam (Hindi), and Railway Children (Kannada) -- will be screened at the festival.

Through this initiative, local budding filmmakers and film enthusiasts will get an opportunity to see the best of the Indian cinema, the statement said.

It will also promote as a filming destination, while simultaneously giving a fillip to tourism in the region, it said.

