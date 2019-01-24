Suspensions on Pandya, Rahul lifted; Baroda all-rounder set to join squad in NZ

The suspensions on Indian cricketers and K L were Thursday lifted by the (CoA), two weeks after they were sent home from the tour of due to their sexist comments on a TV show.

The 25-year-old is expected to take the earliest available flight to join the team in for an ongoing limited-overs series, while might play in either the domestic circuit or show up for A in the home series against England Lions, a BCCI source told

"The above matter and decision has been taken with the concurrence of the Learned Amicus Curiae, Mr. In view of the above, the suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 is immediately lifted pending appointment and adjudication of the allegations by the BCCI Ombudsman," read a statement from the CoA, issued by the BCCI.

However, an inquiry will take place into the matter, for which an ombudsman is to be appointed by the The apex court has listed the matter tentatively for February 5.

In case make it to the finals, the 26-year-old is now expected to open the innings with

and Rahul's crass comments on the show 'Koffee With Karan', where they spoke about hooking up with multiple women, were criticised by one and all and led to a

While wanted the BCCI office-bearers to be involved in deciding the fate of the two cricketers, had dismissed the suggestion as it would have been in violation of the Board constitution.

The said the decision to suspend the two was taken under "Rule 46 of the approved BCCI Constitution", which covers players' conduct that can bring the Board into disrepute.

The idea of letting the players get on with the game was first mooted by BCCI CK Khanna, who wanted the suspensions to be lifted pending inquiry.

In fact, refused to convene a Meeting (SGM), which was the demand of at least 14 affiliated units. Most of these officials have allegiance to former board

"I did not wish this issue to turn into an administrative mess. For me, it was paramount that and Rahul return to action and inquiry can also simultaneously continue. If could continue playing while the court case was on, why can't that be applicable for Pandya and Rahul," told referring to the England all-rounder's role in a much-publicised brawl outside a pub.

"I did not convene the SGM as it was against the laws stated in the BCCI constitution. and Rahul have been punished enough and they will emerge as better human beings. For now, the focus should be on winning where Hardik might play a massive part," the said.

is scheduled to be held from May 30 in England.

Rai had initially sought a two-match ban on the duo but that suggestion was shot down by Edulji, who sought legal opinion on the matter. The subsequent drama left the two cricketers in lurch and triggered a debate on whether they deserved to be punished so severely.

Former captains like and Sourav Ganguly, in fact, went on record to say that "it's time to move on" as both would have learnt from their mistakes.

The man who conducted the controversial interview, Karan Johar, too pleaded for a closure.

"I feel very responsible because it was my show, it was my platform. I have had so many so many sleepless nights just wondering about how I can undo this damage, who is gonna listen to me," he had told 'ET Now'.

The has also decided to introduce a behavioural counselling programme for all Pandya and Rahul are expected to attend these classes with the senior team which will also have sessions on gender sensitisation.

