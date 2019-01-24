India's response to Pak's proposal on Kartarpur agreement 'childish': FO

on Thursday described India's response to its proposal to finalise an agreement on the opening of the corridor as "childish", saying that Islamabad's reply will be "mature".

said that shared a detailed proposal along with a draft agreement with the Indian authorities and invited an Indian delegation to to discuss and finalise modalities for the agreement.

Instead of responding to Pakistan's initiative, asked a Pakistani delegation to visit and suggested two possible dates - February 26 and March 7 - for the meeting, Faisal told the media here.

"Pakistan, unlike India, would come out with a very mature and well considered response on this highly important matter and respond to the Indian move very soon," he said.

The much-awaited corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's -- the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Dev-- with in India's district.

It will enable Sikh devotees to offer prayers at the historic shrine where had spent his last 18 years.

Faisal alleged that committed 2,300 ceasefire violations last year and these violations are still on the surge.

Pakistan is responding in a befitting manner to the "unprovoked Indian firing" on the Line of Control, he said, adding that Pakistan would respond to in the same coin.

"If it (India) speaks the language of peace, we will respond peacefully and if it speaks the language of bullet, we will respond with the bullet," he said.

Faisal also rejected the Indian claim about sinking of their fishing boat in Pakistani waters on 17th of this month.

He, however, alleged that poaching in Pakistani exclusive economic zones is a frequent activity by the Indian fishing boats.

He said (PMSA) conducts anti-poaching operations as per the laws and international regulations and the relevant UN convention.

