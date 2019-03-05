After 9 deaths, Ker govt extends moratorium on repayment of farmer loans till Dec 31

With at least nine debt-ridden farmers committing suicide in the last two months in Kerala, Vijayan Tuesday announced a slew of relief measurers, including extending till December 31 the moratorium on repayment of all loans taken by them.

government has decided to extend the moratorium on recovery proceedings on all loans taken by farmers from public sector, commercial and cooperative banks till December 31 this year, Vijayan told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

According to government sources, eight cases of suicides were reported from high range district alone in the last two months.

One death was reported from district.

Taking into consideration the serious situation of farmers in and Wayanad, both devastated during the August floods, the farmers would get benefit on all loans taken till August 31, 2018.

However, in other districts, loans taken by farmers till March 2014, will get the benefit of moratorium.

This was earlier for all loans taken till March 2011.

The cabinet also decided to increase the assistance given by the for arrears of above



Rs 50,000 from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

In a significant decision, the government has asked the planning and agricultural departments to examine whether commercial and public sector banks could also be brought under the commission's purview.

It also decided to immediately set apart Rs 85 crore to farmers who have suffered huge crop loss.

Of the amount, Rs 54 crore will be taken from the chief minister's relief fund, Vijayan said.

The loss due to crop damage has been increased 100 per cent for pepper, coffee and cocoa.

This will also be given to farmers who had suffered damage to crops during the deluge.

Fall in prices of agricultural products, demonetisation and GST are among the factors which adversely affected the state's agricultural sector, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)