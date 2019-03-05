JUST IN
Business Standard

UK minister says Brexit talks yield 'positive' signals

AP  |  Brussels 

A senior British government minister insists that Brexit talks with the European Union are making progress, as negotiators meet in Brussels seeking a way to break the logjam.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says "the signals we are getting are relatively positive." EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier is meeting UK Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox on Tuesday, as Britain seeks changes to a Brexit deal that has been rejected by UK lawmakers.

Their objections center on a provision to guarantee there are no barriers along the currently invisible Irish border. Britain wants reassurances the mechanism will be temporary.

EU leaders insist that the legally binding withdrawal agreement can't be reopened. But Hunt told the BBC that Britain is "prepared to be flexible" about how changes are achieved.

Tue, March 05 2019. 16:45 IST

