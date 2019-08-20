After HC rejects plea, P Chidambaram meets Sibal in SC to discuss next move

Congress leader Tuesday discussed with senior advocate Kapil Sibal the situation after Delhi High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the INX Media scandal.

Sibal, along with a team of lawyers, is currently exploring possibility of mentioning the appeal against the order in Supreme Court.

The discussions are going on in the Supreme Court.

The development came minutes after the high court declined interim protection from arrest to Chidambaram for approaching the Supreme Court.

After the high court denied him relief, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Chidambaram, sought stay on the operation of the order for three days, which the court denied.