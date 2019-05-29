After Pragya, now MP BJP MLA terms Nathuram Godse nationalist

After from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur courted controversy by calling a patriot, an MLA from the party has purportedly called Mahatma Gandhis assassin a nationalist.

A video, in which BJP MLA from Mhow is heard glorifying Godse, has gone viral on

Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur, in run-up to the Lok Sabha election, had termed a patriot, drawing widespread condemnation. She later apologised for the remark.

In the video, a channel reporter is heard asking whether she considers a nationalist. She is heard saying that he was a nationalist.

"Godse ek rashtrawadi the, unhone jeevanbhar desh ki chinta ki, us samay kya kaal paristhiti rahi hogi jo unhone aisa nirnay liya, ye toh vahi jaante honge (Godse was a nationalist, who was concerned about the nation throughout his life. The circumstances under which he decided to assassinate Gandhiji were known to him only)," the MLA is heard saying.

Efforts to contact Usha Thakur, who is also Madhya Pradesh BJP vice-president, over her controversial statement proved futile but a state BJP functionary said the viral video was "an edited version".

Convener of the disciplinary committee, Babu Singh Raghuwanshi, told PTI, "A section of media continuously asks BJP leaders unrestrained questions about Godse. In the current situation, these questions are irrelevant."



"As far as (Usha) Thakurs video on is concerned, I think it is an edited version and an unwanted controversy is being created by just catching a particular word, he said.

said, "The statements of Pragya and now Thakur on Godsehave revealed the true face of the BJP."



"Both tried to glorify Mahatma Gandhi's killer and in the process committed a sin," Shukla said. He demanded that the BJP immediately expel and and apologise to the nation for their "poisonous" statements.

On May 16, had described Nathuram Godse as a patriot. She later apologised for her remarks and also undertook a 63-hours silent period (maun vrat) over it, after made it clear that he will never forgive her for her remarks.

